150 staff from five forest divisions roped in to douse forest fire near Coimbatore

April 14, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Friday continued its efforts to douse the fire reported on a steep rocky patch of land with dry grass and shrubs in the Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Around 150 staff from Coimbatore and neighbouring forest divisions have been roped in to prevent the fire from spreading to the upper portion of the hill and downhill, where gregarious flowering of bamboo clumps was reported this year.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj is coordinating the firefighting works along with Assistant Conservators of Forests and Forest Range Officers.

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said the Department had requested the district administration to seek the assistance of the Indian Air Force to douse the fire in inaccessible areas using a helicopter fitted with bambi bucket from the Air Force Station, Sulur.

According to District Collector Krathi Kumar Pati, who inspected the area near Nathegoundanpudur village on Thursday, the request for firefighting using IAF’s chopper has to be made by the government to Air Command.

“We are checking from the air base what capabilities they have for this purpose. Based on the reply, a proposal will be sent to the government,” he said.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said the Fire and Rescue Services personnel sprayed water from three tankers in accessible areas at the downhill. The fire brigades took hoses to a distance of about 150 feet from the tankers and sprayed water to keep the ground wet.

He added that local villagers also joined the forest staff and fire brigades in putting out the fire. All available equipment including hand pumps, which is used to spray fertilisers, were also used in the effort to douse fire.

The fire was first noticed on the steep rocky portion of the forest on April 11. The rocky portion is a continuous stretch of about 150 hectares, out of which vegetation in over 50 hectares has been burnt in the fire in the four days.