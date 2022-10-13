15-year-old boy kills mother for insisting on re-admitting him in school hostel

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-year-old boy in Punjai Puliyampatti in Sathyamangalam taluk killed his mother after she insisted on re-admitting him in the school hostel over his poor performance in quarterly examinations.

Arunselvan, 42, a contractor, was married to Yuvarani, 36, who worked at the electricity board, and they have a son and a 12-year-old daughter. The boy was studying Class IX at a private school in Sathyamangalam and was staying in the hostel while the girl was studying Class VI at a private school in Puliyampatti. Recently, the boy who refused to stay in the hostel returned home and was a day scholar.

His poor performance in the examination angered Yuvarani who said she would readmit him in the hostel. This angered the boy who had a quarrel with his mother on Wednesday.

When Arulsevan was away at work and the three slept in the house, the boy attacked the mother around 12 a.m. with a flower vase and a hollow block in which she suffered head injuries.

The girl found her mother in a pool of blood and raised an alarm and the boy fled the house. Neighbours took her to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam where doctors declared her dead.

Punjai Puliyampatti police inspected the spot and fingerprint experts and a dog was pressed into service. The boy was later nabbed by the police and taken to the station. An inquiry is on.