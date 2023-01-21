ADVERTISEMENT

15-year-old boy killed in jallikattu in Dharmapuri

January 21, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was killed pierced by a bull at a jallikattu here on Saturday. The victim Gokul of Drowpathiamman temple street in Palacodde was at the viewers arena at the time of the accident   According to the police, the bull that sprung out of the Vaadivasal had pierced the left abdomen of Gokul. The boy was rushed to Dharmapuri Government Medical College hospital, where he died. However, upon the family’s permission to harvest Gokul’s eyes and any other organ, the hospital harvested Gokul’s eyes.

