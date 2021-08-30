Coimbatore

15-year-old boy arrested for murdering father

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on charges of murdering his father late on Sunday.

The police said that the boy stabbed his father allegedly after the latter tortured his mother.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old man from Bharathidasan Nagar in Tiruppur. The boy is studying in class X.

According to the police, the boy’s mother has been suffering from a cardiac condition. His father used to quarrel with his mother and torture her under the influence of alcohol, said the police.

On Saturday, the boy, who saw his mother being tortured, picked up a knife and stabbed his father on the chest. The man died on the spot, the police said.

The police arrested the minor boy who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and shifted to a Juvenile Observation Home on Monday.


Comments
