15 workers return to Coimbatore

As many as 15 workers of Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Maharashtra because of the nationwide lockdown, have returned to Coimbatore. Another 22 workers are expected to come back shortly.

According to a health department official, four workers returned five days ago. They were screened at the border, kept in facility quarantine for five days, and were tested for COVID-19. All of them tested negative. Another 11 workers returned on Sunday. They were screened at the border, given medicines to boost their immunity system, and are kept under 14 days home quarantine as they did not have any symptom of COVID-19. The workers had returned from Maharashtra to Tiruchi or Salem and from there to Coimbatore. They will be tested if they show any symptom, the official said.

Another 22 workers are expected to arrive here in a day or two from Maharashtra. The workers are all from different parts of Coimbatore district and were employed in Maharashtra.