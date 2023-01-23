15 women injured in accident in Namakkal

January 23, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Namakkal

Fifteen women farm labourers were injured when the mini truck in which they were travelling fell on its side on Monday.

According to the police, the women from Mettala near Namagiripet were heading to Kuttaikadu in the mini truck for farm work. When they reached Anjaneyar Temple in Mettala, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell on its side.

In the accident, 15 women sustained injuries and were taken to the Rasipuram Government Hospital. Later, eight women were referred to the Salem Government Hospital of which the condition of Lavanya (19), Priya (34) and Nagadevi (40) was said to be critical. The Namagiripet police have registered a case..

On information, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan visited the hospital on Monday evening and enquired with the doctors about the treatment provided to the injured. The Minister also provided financial assistance to the women.