15 ward members of Vellalore town panchayat in Coimbatore booked

The Podanur police have registered a case against 15 ward members of Vellalore town panchayat in connection with the altercation that was reported during the indirect election for chairperson on March 4.

The police said that all the newly elected members of the town panchayat were booked based on a complaint lodged by N. Balasubramani, the executive officer of the local body-cum-returning officer.

His complaint said that the ward members had an altercation and they pushed the ballot box. The indirect election was postponed due to the clash.

The 15 ward members include eight from the AIADMK, six from the DMK and an Independent.

Mr. Balasubramani lodged a complaint with the Podanur police on March 5, based on which a case was registered.

They were booked for offences under various provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code.