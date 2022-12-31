15 tonnes of white crystal sugar seized in Salem

December 31, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Food Safety Department officials seized 15 tonnes of white crystal sugar that was brought for adulteration in jaggery on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials led by District Designated Officer Kathiravan monitored the jaggery manufacturing units in the early hours of Saturday. They found a lorry entering a private firm at Kamalapuram. The officials checked the lorry and found it was loaded for a private firm in Shevapet but unloaded it in Kamalapuram to supply it to jaggery manufacturing units for adulteration. The officials seized 15 tonnes of sugar worth ₹5.40 lakh from the lorry.

Dr. Kathiravan said that cases would be registered against the private firm. In the past one month, our department seized 36.85 tonnes of sugar, which brought for adulteration in jaggery. The total value of the seized sugar is ₹13.48 lakh, according to the designated officer.

In another incident, a piece of steel scrubber was allegedly found in a snack brought from a sweet shop in Hasthampatti went viral in social media.

Food Safety Department officials said that this was the third complaint in a month against the sweet shop concerned. There was a dispute prevailing between the sweet shop and its land owner. Due to this, some people are spreading rumours about the shop. However, officials stated that they were investigating the authenticity of the post.