15 tonnes of ration rice seized, three held

The police arrested three persons who attempted to smuggle 15 tonnes of ration rice in three separate incidents on Wednesday night.

The Madukkarai police intercepted a truck containing 10 tonnes of rice during a vehicle check at Marappalam around 11 p.m. The police arrested the driver of the truck V. Ramakrishnan (39) of Palakkad district who was taking the consignment to Kerala.

He told the police that a person Hussain of Coimbatore sourced the rice for him. The police team handed over Ramakrishnan and the truck containing rice to the Civil Supplies -CID police, Pollachi unit, for further investigation.

In the second incident, the Peelamedu police seized three tonnes of ration rice from a mini goods carrier during a vehicle check at Sengaliappa Nagar late on Wednesday. The police arrested Ajith Kumar (24) of Vilankurichi Road and R. Jaganathan (49) of Sowripalayam.

In another incident, the Sulur police and revenue officials seized two tonnes of ration rice that was illegally stocked in a warehouse at Mylampatti near Neelambur late on Wednesday. According to the police, a person Babu was using the warehouse.