15 tonnes of cracker waste removed in Erode Corporation limits

About 15 tonnes of cracker waste generated during Deepavali festival in the corporation limits were removed by workers.

After the festival, cracker waste, plastics used for wrapping crackers and boxes piled up in all the 60 wards in the civic body limits even as workers began collecting the waste from Monday.

Since the turnout of workers was less after the festival, all the waste generated on the roads could not be cleared immediately.

Unlike the municipal solid waste which is dumped at a place or collected from residents, cracker waste was spread on the roads and workers had to sweep and collect it. Due to incessant rains, the waste got drenched and workers faced difficulty in removing it.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that waste generated during the festival was removed by workers from Monday to Wednesday and additional lorries were used for transporting it. He said that workers were also involved in the routine work of collecting garbage as the city generates over 250 tonnes of municipal solid waste everyday.