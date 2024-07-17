15 TNSTC buses inducted into service in Erode

As many as 15 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Erode Region, were inducted into service here on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, flagged off the buses at the Corporation’s Central Bus terminal.

Mr. Muthusamy said a total of 45 buses, including nine town buses and 36 mofussil buses, were sanctioned for the region of which 30 were inducted already. Of the 15 new buses, 14 buses would be operated to destinations in other districts while one bus would be operated within the city.

Seven buses would connect Erode to Mysuru along Sathyamangalam and Chamrajnagar, three buses would be operated on the Coimbatore - Mysuru route via Sathyamangalam, two buses would connect Erode to Nagercoil through Karur, and one bus each has been allotted for Erode - Kumili through Dindigul, Anthiyur-Kambam through Dindigul and Gobichettipalayam - Sathyamangalam through Bungalowpudur, Four Road.

The buses are Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant vehicles and will benefit commuters, Mr. Muthusamy said, and added that under the free bus travel scheme for women, 3,06,215 women travel in buses each day operated by TNSTC, Erode Region, while 1,892 different abled persons, 147 transgenders also travel free of cost. “A total of 30,86,64,613 women have benefitted under the scheme from July 2021 to June 2024,” the Minister added.

Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and other officials were present.