15 TNAU research scholars bag DST-Inspire Fellowships

April 26, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Fifteen research scholars of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, have won the prestigious Inspire (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Fellowships supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The fellowship for five years entailed a financial assistance of ₹37,000 a month, in addition to an annual contingency allowance for taking up research work. Research scholars of Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Plant Physiology, Agricultural Meteorology, Agricultural Entomology, Agricultural Machinery and Energy Technology, Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Silviculture and Resource Management, Seed Science and Technology and Genetics and Plant Breeding received the fellowship, a release said.

A felicitation function was organised at the university to honour the 15 research scholars on Thursday.

N. Senthil, Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, attributed the progress being made by research scholars in securing the prestigious scholarships to the Think Tank meetings the university had been organising to scrutinise research topics and approve advisory committees as soon as the scholar registered for research credits, to enable them to pitch effective proposals to various funding agencies.

V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised on three important components for securing the fellowship: curriculum vitae of the student and mentor, and the winning proposal.

