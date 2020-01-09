15 temporary shopsat Gani Market to be allotted to traders

Fifteen temporary shops on the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market) premises that were used by a few shopkeepers to store materials will be allotted to traders who do not have shops.

As the Corporation began the modernisation of market complex at ₹ 51.59 crore, over 220 shops were removed and most of the traders were allotted temporary shops on the premises. Because of lack of adequate space, 22 traders were not allotted shops.

On Wednesday, Corporation officials inspected the market premises and found that 15 shops were occupied by a few traders.

Though each trader was allotted only one shop, a few traders had occupied more shops illegally and had used it as godown to store textile materials. They had locked the shops when the officials came.

Since the traders refused to open the shops, officials broke open the lock, vacated the shops and locked them.

The officials said that all the 15 shops would be allotted to traders who were yet to get space.