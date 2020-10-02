15 temporary Khadi outlets in the run-up to Deepavali to meet sales target: Velumani

The Khadi Department along with the district administration would open 15 temporary outlets in the run-up to Deepavali to achieve the sales target in the district, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Friday, after participating in a function organised to observe Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and also to mark the sale of Khadi products.

A release from the district administration said the Khadi Department had fixed a sales target of ₹ 257.60 lakh for the district for 2020-21. Last year, the district recorded sale of Khadi and village industries products worth ₹ 179.20 lakh.

To help the Khadi Department achieve this year’s target, the administration would help it open temporary outlets in panchayat union offices, government hospitals and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation premises.

They would be in addition to the Khadi outlets on Avinashi Road, in R.S. Puram, Periyanaickenpalayam and the Nilgiris.

The release quoting the Minister said the State Government had given a COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 each to 68 members of the Khadi spinners and weavers welfare board for two months.

The Minister appealed to the public to buy more Khadi products as their sales helped many weavers and artisans make their ends meet.

Senior district administration officials and elected representatives were present at the inauguration event.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated the sales of khadi products to mark Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday.

A target of ₹ 2.53 crore has been fixed for Khadi sales in Tiruppur district for the year 2020-21,a release said. Khadi garments as well as its silk and polyester varieties will be available at a discount of 30%, according to the release.