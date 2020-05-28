15 teachers from Valparai relieved of evaluation duty

Due to lack of feasibility in transport, 15 teachers from Valparai were relieved of evaluation duty of Class XII answer scripts in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha said that the teachers – three chief examiners and 12 assistant examiners – requested for relief as they had to travel for nearly three hours to reach the evaluation camps in Pollachi educational district and travel another three hours in the night. “We have adequate number of teachers in this district,” she said. The three chief examiners were the teachers who were not able to catch the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Valparai on Wednesday and reached the camp through an alternative bus.

Apart from them, around 20 teachers with medical or other personal issues were also relieved of evaluation duty on Thursday, Ms. Usha said. Some more teachers, who have not reported for duty, will be called if more teachers are required.

On Thursday, nearly 2,000 assistant examiners reported in the 11 evaluation camps across the district. Over 300 chief examiners and 300 scrutiny officers reported on Wednesday who evaluated a few answer scripts to familiarise themselves with the answer key so that they shall guide and monitor the assistant examiners from Thursday, Ms. Usha explained.

Over 800 assistant examiners used the 74 TNSTC buses which ply on 44 routes on Thursday. With the relief of around 35 teachers from evaluation duty, the list of teachers and routes will be revised and sent to TNSTC , the CEO said.