15 students of Sainik School in Amaravathinagar test positive

Fifteen students studying Class XII at Sainik School in Amaravathinagar, a residential school under the Ministry of Defence near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to the Health Department.

Health Department officials said on Monday that two Class XII boys reported to the school authorities with complaints of fever on October 28, following which their swab samples were lifted. As both tested positive, the Health Department lifted 115 swab samples of students and faculty members the next day. The test results of 13 students returned positive.

The 15 boys were asymptomatic and were sent home. The school has suspended classes for two weeks for Class XII and was asked by the Health Department to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols for the remaining students at the hostel, according to the officials.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the school declined to comment.