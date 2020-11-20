Coimbatore

15 students join medical colleges in Coimbatore

Fifteen students joined the MBBS course at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, under the 7.5% horizontal reservation on Thursday.

CMCH Dean P. Kalidas said 10 students from different districts, including two from Coimbatore, joined the MBBS course at the institution on Thursday. Eight of them were girls. CMCH has a total of 150 MBBS seats.

At the ESI Hospital, five students joined on Thursday, said Dean A. Nirmala. Of them, three were boys. The Dean and a team of professors welcomed the students, one each from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts and two from Salem. ESI Hospital has a total of 100 MBBS seats.

