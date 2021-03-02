15 poll code violation complaints received: Collector

COIMBATORE

02 March 2021 23:54 IST

The district administration had so far received 15 complaints on poll code violations, Collector and District Election Officer K. Rajamani said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

“Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on February 26, the administration has received 15 complaints, which it is looking into.”

The administration had removed bills, banners and covered statues of leaders. It had also established a control room with 1800-425-4757 as toll-free number.

Advertising

Advertising

Alternatively, the public could also reach the control room at 1970. To monitor poll expense related issues, the administration had constituted 30 flying squads and as many static surveillance teams. It had also formed 20 video surveillance teams.

The public could also make use of the cVigil mobile application, Mr.Rajamani said and said that the administration would deal with all complaints in an unbiased manner.

Senior citizens

As for senior citizens, differently abled and those who were in containment zones and wished to vote, the Collector said the administration had made all arrangements.

Within five days of returning officers issuing notification, which would be on March 12, such people should apply for postal ballot using form 12D. Or, they should apply before March 16, he said and added that they should submit the forms to the returning officers or returning officer of the Assembly constituency concerned.

The administration had assessed that there were 64,650 voters over 80 years of age and 20,000 voters who were differently abled. If such persons chose to vote in person, the administration had made arrangements for that as well, the Collector added.