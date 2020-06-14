15 persons test positive in Coimbatore

As many as 15 persons, including four passengers who came to Coimbatore from Muscat on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Others were people who came here from Chennai and Arakkonam by road and train.

According to Health Department officials, a 28-year-old woman from Selvapuram, a 35-year-old man from Tiruchi, a 60-year-old man from Maruthamalai, and a 23-year-old man from Kanyakumari were the four passengers of Muscat – Coimbatore repatriation flight who tested positive for the disease.

Five persons, who came to Coimbatore from Chennai by road and six persons who travelled from Arakkonam to the city on train were the remaining 11 persons, who tested positive for the disease.

A private hospital at Viswanathapuram, near Thudiyalur, was closed down late on Saturday after one of its staff nurses tested positive for the disease.

Health Department officials said that a 31-year-old nurse of the hospital contracted the disease following which the facility was closed for fumigation. Swab samples of all the hospital staff were collected for examination.

P. Kalidas, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said that the nine persons who came to the hospital and later tested positive were already under observation before they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Swab samples of 15 post-graduates and house surgeons who handled the patients tested negative. Results of 34 persons, who handled a few other patients in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department also tested negative. Test results of a few others were awaited,” he said.

In order to fumigate some areas of the hospital, some patients were shifted to new places within the campus.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department on Sunday, Coimbatore district had 25 active cases of the disease with 176 persons tested positive, so far.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, a 32-year-old pregnant woman from Tiruppur Corporation limits tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally of number of cases to 116.

Health Department sources said that the woman was eight months pregnant and was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

She had no travel and contact history, hence could have contracted the virus at the hospital, according to the sources.

The patient was admitted at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore for treatment.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old patient, who was cross-notified to Tiruppur district on Friday, tested negative for COVID-19 when tested for the second time. She was discharged from ESI Hospital on Sunday after around a week as per the new protocol and will be placed under house quarantine for 14 days, according to the sources. Only one patient is an active case out of the 116 cases in Tiruppur district.

The Nilgiris

A 22-year-old man residing at Kulisholai, near Fingerpost, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, officials from the district administration confirmed on Sunday.

The man, who was a driver of a truck carrying goods to Karnataka, is believed to have contracted the virus from there and to have then returned to the Nilgiris. Officials said that swab samples have been lifted from four of his primary contacts, while his secondary contacts are being traced. The man is being treated at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore.

Till date, there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Nilgiris, along with seven other people who tested positive on their return to the Nilgiris from Chennai.

The 22-year-old, who has tested positive will be added to the list of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris, bringing the official tally to 15 persons. Three persons, apart from the Kulisholai resident, are being treated while all the others have recovered.

Erode

In Erode district, a 20-year-old woman, wife of a call taxi driver, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials said that the woman is a resident of Valayakarar Street in Corporation limits and developed fever recently. Swab samples were taken from 30 persons, including her husband, family members, relatives and neighbours and she tested positive while others tested negative. She was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and is under treatment.

Officials said that her husband had recently transported people from Chennai to hospitals in Erode district. With this, the number of active cases in the district is two while the total number of cases reported is 73.

Salem

As many as 10 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday. The patients include five persons from Chennai, one person from Kanchipuram and four persons from different parts of Salem district. The patients are undergoing treatment here.

A 18-year-old youth was reported positive for COVID-19 disease in Dharmapuri on Sunday. The patient from Kumarasamipettai here has travelled to Chennai for medical treatment for other ailments. The patient is undergoing treatment at Dharmapuri government hospital here.

A 52-year-old woman from Katinapalli, Krishnagiri has also tested positive for COVID-19 disease here and the patient is undergoing treatment in Krishnagiri government hospital here.