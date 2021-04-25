15% of 45-plus age group vaccinated in Salem district

SALEM

25 April 2021 00:01 IST

Spike in cases in second wave led to more people opting for vaccination

Approximately 15% of the people aged above 45 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the district, according to health officials.

An intensive vaccination drive is on at over 200 government and private facilities. A spike in cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19 infections has led to more people opting for vaccination.

Salem district has a target population of 10,81,538 persons aged above 45 for vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

While 7,76,117 persons belong to Salem health district, 1,16,796 are in Attur health district. Of the target group, 4.02 lakh persons are aged above 60.

As on Friday, 1,12894 persons in Salem health district have received the first dose of Covishield vaccine and 98,530 persons have received the first dose in Attur health district. As on Friday, 29,689 persons have received first dose of Covaxin in Salem health district and 5,925 persons in Attur.

Till Friday, 53,510 persons have received second dose of Covishield and 2,920 persons have received second dose of Covaxin.

Officials said that between April 18 and 23, vaccination was administered at 289 centres and an average of over 1,000 vaccine doses had been administered on each day.

S. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, said there was sufficient stock of Covishield and Covaxin for four days.