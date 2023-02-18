15 more anti-socials arrested in Coimbatore

February 18, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police arrested 15 more anti-social elements for the second time this week and seized weapons from them.

Following the two murder incidents in the city recently, the police swooped on 33 criminals and had them remanded in custody.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan said special teams were keeping track of criminals who were absconding, but operating through social media groups.

The details of the criminals, who were uploading videos brandishing weapons, challenging one another, and creating scare on social media platforms, were being gathered for readying history sheets for each of them.

Some among them were also indulging in ganja-peddling. Young girls were also found to be in the network of the criminals, the Commissioner said, warning that special teams have been formed to arrest the offenders.