15 lakh pages of chargesheet copies handed over to accused in financial fraud case at TANPID Court in Coimbatore

October 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

: Chargesheet copies running to a mammoth 15 lakh pages were handed over to 29 accused in a financial fraud case by the Special TANPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors) Court in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The accused consisting of Salem-based realtor and 28 others had collected money to the tune of ₹74.16 crore from 1,686 investors with a promise of a plot of land or return of principle with high interest at maturity of deposits, but had failed to fulfil the promise. They had transacted the business in the names of two firms: Winstar India City Developers, Sowbagya City Developers.

The case which was initially handled by Salem Crime Branch was transferred to Economic Offences Wing and the case was heard in the Special TANPID Court in Coimbatore.

The chargesheet was filed by the investigators in the court during 2019. On Thursday, each of the accused was given chargesheet copies running into about 50,000 pages. The chargesheet copies were brought in bundles in a van to the court.

The EOW had sought special funding from the Director General of Police towards printing expenses, and was sanctioned ₹ 14 lakh, police sources said.