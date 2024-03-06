15 held for selling psychotropic drugs in Namakkal

March 06, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

As many as 15 persons allegedly involved in selling psychotropic drugs were arrested and 9,200 tablets were seized from them at Veppadai, near Pallipalayam, here on Tuesday night.

District police received information that drugs in the form of tablets were procured from Gujarat through couriers and sold to youths and workers in Namakkal and Erode districts. Police said the tablet is the most sought-after sedative as it is available at low cost.

Gowtham (32), a resident of Pallipalayam, was arrested by a special police team. The police seized 4,200 tablets from Gowtham’s house. After conducting inquiries, it was revealed that Gowtham had purchased the tablets from two individuals named Bharath Kumar and Ashok Kumar, natives of Rajasthan currently residing in Erode, and after using them, found them to be effective. He decided to turn it into a business and approached the two, who introduced him to Dhinesh Kumar, a.k.a Siddiq Chowdry, of Gujarat. Gowtham started purchasing drugs directly from Dhinesh Kumar and then appointed 12 youths to sell them. The police have arrested Gowtham, the two individuals from Erode, and the 12 youths.

Inquiries revealed they receive couriers in different names and addresses and after the courier delivery person contacts them over phone, they receive the courier. Veppadai police seized 5,000 tablets that arrived through courier, produced the 15 accused in court at Kumarapalayam and lodged them in Salem Central Prison.

