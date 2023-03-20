15 government school teachers trained to optimise utility of Smart Classrooms in Coimbatore district

March 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teachers of 15 government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district have undergone training in optimising utility of Smart Virtual Classrooms.

Teachers of the government schools at Thondamuthur, Alandurai, Sulur, Kannampalayam, Vellalur, Ganapathy, Seeranaickenpalayam, Sundakkamuthur, Ashokapuram, Kovilpalayam, Sokkampalayam, Kalapatti, Madukkarai, and Coimbatore have been given the training by faculty of District Institute of Education Training (DIET), Coimbatore.

The training was a component of capacity building of teachers to sharpen pedagogical skills of teachers in transacting the content of the textbooks effectively in schools, according to a trainer.

The DIET faculty visited classrooms, interacted with teachers and mapped the gaps in learning outcomes to devise and develop training manuals to scaffold teachers for heralding qualitative changes in learning styles of children.

The provision of Smart Classrooms is covered under the Central Government’s Samagra Shiksha Scheme under which the State governments play an equal role to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels of school education.

The Smart Classrooms and hi-tech laboratories promised for the higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu provide the latest and updated teaching and learning experience to the students, according to a teacher trained by the DIET.

Last year, the State government had announced that 23,000 Smart Classrooms would be built in all 23,000 government primary schools over four years, and 7,500 such calssrooms would be established at ₹150 crore during 2022-23 in the first phase.