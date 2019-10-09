Coimbatore

15 dengue cases reported at CMCH

Fifteen persons admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), here, with fever symptoms have been diagnosed with dengue.

CMCH sources said on Tuesday that no deaths have been reported so far due to dengue-related complications.

The patients are from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris. Out of this, four are from Coimbatore and five from Tiruppur.

Other than dengue cases, nearly 100 patients have been admitted to CMCH with viral fever. “Sometimes, viral fever cases can turn out to be dengue,” sources said.

The Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has joined hands with the Coimbatore Corporation and District Administration to conduct house-to-house surveys and spread awareness on dengue prevention, according to CMCH sources.

