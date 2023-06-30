15-day ‘Festival of Crafts’ exhibition begins at Poompuhar showroom in Coimbatore

June 30, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The retail arm of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, Poompuhar, has organised a 15-day “Festival of Crafts” exhibition in Coimbatore from Friday (June 30).

According to C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of Poompuhar here, the focus this year is on brass and wooden items. “The festival is organised every year where art works of artisans in Coimbatore and other places in the State are displayed. Since the festival season will start next month, there are several brass items that will be used for worship and prayers. Wooden toys, including those made by an artisan in Perur, will be on display. There is a wide range of gift items such as jewellery boxes and white metal products. Most of the products exhibited are those available at the showroom here. Customers will be able to choose from different sizes,” he said.

“We are looking at ₹10 lakh worth sales,” Mr. Selvestin added. The exhibition is on at the Poompuhar outlet on Big Bazaar Street here.

The Poompuhar outlet is under renovation and the works will be completed by August-end.