15 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,705. While 12 persons were discharged, 132 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 16 positive cases were reported on Saturday. Three cases were reported in Namakkal.

One indigenous case was reported in Dharmapuri and four in Krishnagiri.

