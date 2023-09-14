‘1.5 acres of temple lands to be surveyed in Dharmapuri’

September 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Over 1.5 lakh acres of land is slated to be surveyed in Dharmapuri for freeing of temple lands from encroachments and restoring the temples of their property, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekar Babu said here on Thursday.

The survey will be carried out by engaging rovers and will be a continuation of the exercise that commenced in 2021, said the Minister.

The department-owned temple lands are being retrieved through proper survey and removal of encroachments across the State. An exercise that commenced in 2021 with Kabaleeswarar temple lands in Mylapore, saw retrieval of over 50 acres in Kancheepuram. Similarly, one lakh acres of land of Bhavani temple was surveyed n Thiruvallur district.

The exercise of surveying temple lands has now commenced in Dharmapuri as well, said Mr. Babu after inspecting the Kalabhairavar temple in Adiyaman Kottai.

Earlier, Mr. Babu said the public demand for a wedding hall on the temple premises was already acknowledged through an announcement in the Assembly. Survey for the land was also carried out, he said.

Similarly, Kottai Mallikarjunar temple consecration was announced last year. In pursuance of that announcement, ₹1.35 crore worth of tender was announced. The temple renovation works will be completed in 15 months and will be opened for devotees, Mr. Babu said.

The temple car that was not used for the last 16 years will also be restored at a cost of ₹14 lakh, the Minister added.