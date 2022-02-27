1.49 lakh children in Coimbatore city given polio vaccine

Coimbatore Corporation health workers and teams it had assigned for the polio vaccination drive reached out to 1.49 lakh children in the city on Sunday. Data shared by the Corporation showed that at the 32 urban primary health centres, 24 health sub-centres, three government hospitals, six private hospitals, 50 government and Corporation schools, 137 anganwadi and wedding halls and through the 10 mobile and 11 transit camps, the health workers vaccinated 1,49,153 of the targeted 1,63,664 children in the zero to five years age category. Of those, the workers administered the vaccine to 1.47 lakh children in the booths the Corporation had set up and anther 1,103 children in transit points that included bus stands, railway junctions, etc., the Corporation said. In all, the Corporation had set up vaccination booths at 355 locations in the city.