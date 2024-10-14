ADVERTISEMENT

148mts of copra targeted for procurement by NAFED in Dharmapuri

Published - October 14, 2024 08:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Agriculture Marketing Cooperative Federation of India (NAFED) is set to commence the procurement of copra for the Kharif season in the district. A target of 148 metric tonnes of copra has been allocated for procurement by NAFED, according to district authorities.

The local market price of coconuts currently ranges between ₹86.5 per kg and ₹105 per kg. However, the State government has announced procurement at the Union government’s fixed price of ₹111.60 per kg for copra and ₹120 per kg for ball copra.

The procurement is scheduled to take place at the regulated marketing godown in Palacode. Copra farmers are encouraged to register their names, along with necessary documents including farm land details, a photocopy of their Aadhar card, and their bank passbook.

District Collector K. Shanthi has invited farmers to register their copra produce for the upcoming procurement.

