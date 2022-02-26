1.47 lakh children to be given polio vaccine today in Dharmapuri

The district administration is organising an intensive mass pulse polio immunisation here on Sunday. The mass immunisation is proposed to cover 1,47,595 lakh children under five years of age here in the district.

According to the administration, the mass pulse polio immunisation in 2021 covered 1,53,919 children in the district. Similarly, the mass polio immunisation is anticipated to provide maximum coverage for children irrespective of their previous immunisation status.

The administration has organised over 980 camps, including 964 camps in rural areas and 20 camps in municipality. Staff have been drawn from across departments and agencies, including the ICDS, school education, rural development, revenue administration, local bodies, self help groups, rotary clubs among others.

An expected 4,080 personnel will be deployed for the mass immunisation drive.

In addition, 18 mobile immunisation vans will be deployed to cover migrant, mobile deprived communities in the bus stands , railway stations among other locations

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has urged the public to bring in their children for immunisation irrespective of their past immunisation status.