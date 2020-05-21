1,464 workers from Karur, Namakkal leave for Bihar

NAMAKKAL

21 May 2020 22:29 IST

Migrant workers from Bihar, who got held up in Namakkal due to lockdown, were sent to their native state in a Sharmik train.

District Collector K.Megraj, Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements at the Namakkal railway station. Mr.Megraj also distributed food packets to the workers assembled at the station.

Mr.Megraj said, “This is the first train operated from Namakkal to send migrant workers to Bihar. As many as 1,464 passengers are travelling by this train - 860 persons from Namakkal and 604 from Karur. About 137 students are also travelling in this group.”

The Collector added that the State government was bearing the costs and the passengers were screened. “The passengers were made to stay at five marriage halls and medical screening was conducted to them. They have been provided with certificates that they are fit to travel. Arrangements have been made for food and water all along the journey. Passengers have also been provided with hand sanitisers,” he said.

Mr. Megraj said that till date, through government efforts and personal arrangements, 600 persons had travelled from Namakkal to places like Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar and Kolkata. He added that arrangements were being made to send another 1,300 persons to their native places.

He said that about 1,000 persons had been brought back to Namakkal from other districts and arrangements were being made for the return about another 600 persons.