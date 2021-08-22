146 new cases in Erode

Salem

22 August 2021 22:49 IST

In Erode, 146 indigenous COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday. A total of 1,728 patients are under treatment in the district.

In Salem, 82 new cases were reported.

According to health officials, 80 cases were indigenous and 10 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients have returned from other districts.

As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 47 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Eighteen indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 23 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.