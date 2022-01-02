145 police personnel in Tiruppur contracted COVID-19 in 2021

Tiruppur

02 January 2022 18:34 IST

Of the 145 police personnel in Tiruppur District Police who contracted COVID-19 while on duty in 2021, two had died, according to the police’s year-end data.

A press release said that Special Sub-Inspector Stephen (53) who was attached to the Kamanaickenpalayam police station and Sub-Inspector Govindan (57) working in the Uthukuli police station succumbed to the infection last year. The remaining 143 police personnel had recovered from COVID-19 .

Apart from 76 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, five sexual assault cases and 37 murder cases were also registered in the Tiruppur District Police limits in 2021. All the accused in these cases were remanded in judicial custody, the release said.

Of the stolen properties worth ₹ 4.1 crore, nearly 80% of the goods worth ₹3.3 crore were recovered by the police.

Tiruppur District Police have recommended cancellation of driving licences of 60,239 persons on charges of drunk driving and other traffic offences in 2021. Cases filed under Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act (6,051 cases), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (119 cases), illegal lottery sales (117 cases) and sand mining (76 cases) saw an increase last year when compared to 2020, according to the release.

The important arrests made last year include that of 10 persons on charges of possession of banned tobacco products weighing 11 tonnes in Palladam and Kamanaickenpalayam and the arrest on nine persons on charges of kidnapping a 22-year-old youth for a ransom of ₹3 crore at Kangeyam, the police said.