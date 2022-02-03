1,426 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in Coimbatore

03 February 2022 23:45 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 1,426 new cases of COVID-19.

Four persons from the district died of the disease on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,578.

According to the Health Department, there were 19,931 active cases of the disease in Coimbatore district on Thursday while 3,126 persons recovered.

The district had a test positivity rate of 17.8% on Wednesday when 1,696 persons tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 1,017 fresh cases.

The overall toll remained at 1,042 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 11,582 active cases and 1,486 patients from the district recovered on Thursday. The positivity rate as per Wednesday’s data was 23.4%.