142 new PDS outlets opened in Salem district in the past three years: Collector

Published - July 07, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A recently opened PDS outlet at Jarugumalai in Salem district.

A recently opened PDS outlet at Jarugumalai in Salem district. | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

The 142 Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets opened in Salem district in the past three years have benefitted 2.39 lakh people so far, said District Collector R. Brindha Devi.

The Collector said in a press release that of the 142 outlets, 106 functioned full-time and 36 part-time, and catered to 70,447 cards.

The district has 1,732 PDS outlets, including the 1,262 full-time outlets catering to 10.99 lakh card holders. Every month, on an average, 21,200 tonnes of essential commodities were distributed to the card holders in the district, Ms. Brindha Devi said.

The Collector added that 81,652 smart ration cards were issued in the past three years. At present, 480 shops functioned from rental buildings. Administrative sanction was issued to construct 103 new shops and works were over for 47 of these. Further, measures were on to whitewash all the shops and 470 of these outlets have ISO certification, she said.

