142 mining units in Tiruppur registered in Mineral Management System portal for e-permit implementation

January 29, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Department of Geology and Mining has registered 142 mining units in Tiruppur district for registration of lessees in the Minerals Management System (mimas) portal.

A month back, the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining had conducted a demonstration on registration of lessees in the portal. Lessees viewed the demonstration carried out through video conference from the department offices in the respective districts.

The registration process requires the officials in the ranks of Deputy Directors/ Assistant Directors to verify the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and upload the lease details. Out of the 142 lessees, the lease period of about 15 lessees ended during the course of the last one month, a senior official of Mines Department said.

Further guidance was awaited on implementation of the e-permit system. All quarries have been registered for e-permit system, which will pave way for accuracy of quantum of quarried material and additional revenue to the State government, the official said.

On its part, the Tiruppur-based Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam has emphasised on early implementation of the e-permit system, citing excessive quarrying carried out by lessees by taking advantage of what they describe as gaps in the existing system.

According to Arunprasad, Dharapuram-based social activist, overloading of the thousands of Kerala-bound tipper lorries - from 10 to 24-wheel vehicles - over and above the permitted limits by the quarries, in the absence of e-permits, have been causing damage to the roads in Tamil Nadu. Responding to a representation made by Mr. Arunprasad to this effect, Regional Transport Officer, Dharapuram, said fines were being levied on vehicles overloaded with m-sand, gravel, and soil.

On its part, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam has drawn the attention of the district administration to the “unlawful” loading of soil from the sides of Sevur-Nambiyur Highway by an unidentified group of persons. The soil was utilised for levelling the excavated portion of a nearby land from where soil had earlier been over-extracted without legal sanction, Sathish Kumar, a senior functionary of the farmer organisation’s legal wing alleged.

In an angry response last week, the residents of Sevur confiscated the lorry utilised for the purpose and handed it over to the Sevur Police. The residents have complained to the district administration that the police was not doing enough to curb over-extraction of soil and gravel by mining units in Sevur area.

