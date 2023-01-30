ADVERTISEMENT

142 bird species identified in Salem during annual census

January 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials and volunteers conducting the bird census in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has found 142 species of birds in wetland areas in the district during the annual bird census.

The census was conducted in the Salem Forest Division, comprising Shervaroyan South, Shervaroyan North, Danishpet, Mettur, Yercaud, and Vazhapadi forest ranges, on Sunday. It was conducted at nine wetland sites.

District Forest Officer Sashank Kashyap Ravi participated in the survey at Danishpet Lake.

Assistance conservators of forests, T. Kannan participated in the survey at the Aanaimaduvu reservoir area, and Selvakumar at the Mettur Chemmalai Lake and supervised the census.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Volunteers and students of Periyar University participated in the survey along with forest officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US