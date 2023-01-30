HamberMenu
142 bird species identified in Salem during annual census

January 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department officials and volunteers conducting the bird census in Salem district on Sunday.

Forest Department officials and volunteers conducting the bird census in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has found 142 species of birds in wetland areas in the district during the annual bird census.

The census was conducted in the Salem Forest Division, comprising Shervaroyan South, Shervaroyan North, Danishpet, Mettur, Yercaud, and Vazhapadi forest ranges, on Sunday. It was conducted at nine wetland sites.

District Forest Officer Sashank Kashyap Ravi participated in the survey at Danishpet Lake.

Assistance conservators of forests, T. Kannan participated in the survey at the Aanaimaduvu reservoir area, and Selvakumar at the Mettur Chemmalai Lake and supervised the census.

Volunteers and students of Periyar University participated in the survey along with forest officials.

