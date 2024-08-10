GIFT a SubscriptionGift
14,199 bicycles allotted for school students in Erode district

Published - August 10, 2024 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributing free bicycles to school students in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributing free bicycles to school students in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The State government has allocated 14,199 bicycles valued at ₹6.84 crore for free distribution to Class XI students in government and government-aided schools in the district for the current academic year, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Saturday.

The Minister distributed bicycles to 2,124 students worth ₹1.02 crore to students at a function held at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S. Nagarathinam also participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said each bicycle costs ₹4,900 for boys and ₹4,760 for girls. “A total of 14,199 bicycles would be distributed to students in the district in the current year,” he said. Recalling the various schemes being implemented by the State government for the welfare of the people and students, the Minister said the schemes are being followed and implemented by various State governments in the country. He said a total of 1,321 girls and 803 boys from various schools were given bicycles now and said the scheme would be implemented in a phased manner in the coming days.

