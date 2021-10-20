141 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 141 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The district had 1,500 active cases of the disease on Wednesday, while 143 persons recovered.

The deaths in the district increased to 2,390 after six more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.5 % on Tuesday when it reported 127 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 67 fresh cases, which took its case tally to 94,596.

The overall toll touched 971 following the reporting of a death by the Health Department. The district had 815 active cases and 74 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Tuesday’s data was 1.5%.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,323. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 208 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday while 330 persons are undergoing treatment.