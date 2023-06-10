ADVERTISEMENT

141 cases settled in National Lok Adalat held in Salem

June 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 141 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

S. Sumathi, Principal District Judge (PDJ), launched the adalat at the Salem district court.

Similarly, adalats were held at Sankagiri, Attur, Mettur, and Omalur taluk courts. As many as 383 cases, including civil, land disputes, and matrimonial dispute cases, were taken up. Settlements to the tune of ₹8.24 crore were disbursed.

A sum of ₹29.25 lakh was awarded as compensation to special sub-inspector (SSI) Venkatachalam (56), who lost his leg in a road accident. Similarly, ₹12 lakh compensation was awarded to the family members of a lorry driver Arunachalam (32), who died in an accident in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The property issue between Kannan, a resident of Kitchipalayam, and his brothers and sisters were sorted out in the adalat. Property worth ₹42 lakh was divided among the brothers and sisters in the adalat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US