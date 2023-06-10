HamberMenu
141 cases settled in National Lok Adalat held in Salem

June 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 141 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

S. Sumathi, Principal District Judge (PDJ), launched the adalat at the Salem district court.

Similarly, adalats were held at Sankagiri, Attur, Mettur, and Omalur taluk courts. As many as 383 cases, including civil, land disputes, and matrimonial dispute cases, were taken up. Settlements to the tune of ₹8.24 crore were disbursed.

A sum of ₹29.25 lakh was awarded as compensation to special sub-inspector (SSI) Venkatachalam (56), who lost his leg in a road accident. Similarly, ₹12 lakh compensation was awarded to the family members of a lorry driver Arunachalam (32), who died in an accident in 2021.

The property issue between Kannan, a resident of Kitchipalayam, and his brothers and sisters were sorted out in the adalat. Property worth ₹42 lakh was divided among the brothers and sisters in the adalat.

