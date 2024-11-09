ADVERTISEMENT

14,081 farmers have accessed free power scheme in Krishnagiri

Published - November 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 14,081 farmers in Krishnagiri have received free farm power connections over the past four years under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s one lakh and 50,000 free power schemes.

Of the three main power divisions in the district—Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Pochampalli—Hosur received the most connections, benefiting its large community of horticultural farmers who primarily grow flowers and vegetables, according to the Horticulture Department.

In the 2022-23 period, 4,563 farmers received connections under the additional 50,000 free power scheme. In 2021-22, 7,013 farmers benefited, while 1,714 received connections for 2024-25. The scheme has supported Hosur’s horticultural sector, where floriculture and vegetable farming, targeted at both export and domestic markets, are particularly energy-intensive. The free power provision has enabled farmers to better utilise the area’s favourable climate for these crops, aiding production and market reach.

