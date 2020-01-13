14-year-old boy’s organs harvested

Organs of a brain dead 14-year-old S.R. Akilesh of Siraimeetanpalayam village in Bhavani Block were harvested at KMCH Hospital, Coimbatore, to give a new lease of life to six persons.

Akilesh, a standard 9 student of a private school in Anthiyur, was hit by a speeding car while he was on a padayatra from Bhavani to Palani on January 9. The accident occurred near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

He was provided first-aid at the Government Hospital at Dharapuram and was later shifted to KMCH, Coimbatore.

But, he did not respond to the treatment and was declared as brain dead on January 11.

His parents S.S. Raja and P. Sakthi expressed their willingness to donate his organs and the hospital management obtained their approval.

The harvested organs, liver and kidneys were transplanted at KMCH, cornea was sent to a private Hospital at Coimbatore, while the heart valve was sent to a private Hospital in Chennai.