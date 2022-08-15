‘14 village panchayats in Coimbatore have 100% household water supply’

Measures are taken to provide drinking water connection to all the houses through the Centre's Jal Jeevan scheme, said Collector G.S. Sameeran at a gram sabha meeting held at Kittampalayam Panchayat in Sulur on Monday.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director K. Kavitha said of the 227 village panchayats in the district, 14 had 100% household water connectivity.

The meeting discussed 14 agendas, including water management, street lights, and road facilities that were to be provided through panchayat funds. A survey of poor and below poverty line people in panchayats would be taken up soon by the Poverty and Inequality Platform, the meeting resolved.

Following this, the district administration received petitions from people and instructed officials to take action on them. The Collector also planted saplings at the lakeside in Kittampalayam.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Theethipalayam village after the gram sabha meeting scheduled for August 15 was skipped and the Block Development Officer there refused to accept the petitions of locals. After the issue was escalated to higher officials, the BDO promised to conduct a special gram sabha meeting within 10 days, sources said.

Tiruppur

Collector S. Vineeth presided over a gram sabha meeting held in Uttukkuli block, Chinnagoundanvalasu panchayat. As part of enforcing 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative, the district administration informed residents that they could contact the respective BDOs to get immediate water connection.

Along with department officials, Collector received petitions of people.