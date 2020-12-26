14 returnees test negative for COVID-19

As many as 14 persons, who returned from the United Kingdom to the district tested negative for COVID-19 while the test results of eight others were awaited on Friday.

After the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., the Health Department identified 22 persons, who returned from that country and asked them to be in home isolation. Swab samples were lifted from them and tested at the laboratory at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal said that 14 persons tested negative and were asked to remain in home isolation for another 12 days.