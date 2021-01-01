‘14 POCSO case accused detained under Goondas Act’

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) K.S. Narenthiran Nair said that 14 accused, who were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in four districts namely Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris, were detained under the Goondas Act in the past year.
In the four districts under the Coimbatore range, 263 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in 2020, of which 73 cases ended in conviction of the accused by the courts. The courts awarded life imprisonment in eight of the 73 cases, Mr. Nair said in a release.
While 84 accused were detained under the Goondas Act overall in the four districts, one accused – a Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary Nandu alias Nandakumar alias Bhagavan (50) – was detained under the National Security Act in Tiruppur district in the past year.
The number of murder cases registered came down from 122 in 2019 to 108 in 2020 in the Coimbatore Range. Chain-snatching cases also saw a marked decline from 150 cases in 2019 to 79 in 2020 across the four districts. Stolen properties worth ₹6.29 crore, including gold jewellery weighing 803 sovereigns, were recovered in the range, according to the release.
A total of 477 police personnel contracted COVID-19 in the range in the past year. An Armed Reserve constable in Coimbatore district, a Grade-II constable in Tiruppur district and a Sub-Inspector in Erode district died due to COVID-19 while the rest of the personnel recovered, the release added.
