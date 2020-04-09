14 persons who tested negative discharged

As many as 14 persons, who tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time, were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, Collector C. Kathiravan said that a total of 90 persons were admitted to the ward of which 28 persons tested positive. He said that of the 53 persons who tested negative, tests were conducted twice for 14 persons that confirmed negative results. “As per the standards of World Health Organisation and the protocol of the government, 14 persons were discharged on Thursday and they would be monitored by health officials continuously”, he added. He said that test result of nine persons is awaited and a total of 30,000 families are under home quarantined in the district.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan were present.