14 passengers injured as SETC bus overturns at Avinashi

A total of 14 passengers travelling in a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus from Bengaluru to Coimbatore were injured as the bus overturned near Avinashi in Tiruppur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Avinashi-Coimbatore bypass near Nathampalayam. The bus, which was heading to the bus terminus at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city, lost control and hit the central median at around 4.20 a.m., causing the vehicle to overturn.

Upon receiving information, the Avinashi police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those inside the bus.

According to the police, there were 44 persons, including the driver and conductor in the bus, of which 14 sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Avinashi for first aid treatment. Among them, four men were diagnosed with fractured bones and were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver fell asleep momentarily, which led to the accident, the police said.