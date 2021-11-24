Coimbatore

14 passengers injured as SETC bus overturns at Avinashi

The State Express Transport Corporation bus that overturned at Avinashi on Wednesday.  

A total of 14 passengers travelling in a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus from Bengaluru to Coimbatore were injured as the bus overturned near Avinashi in Tiruppur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Avinashi-Coimbatore bypass near Nathampalayam. The bus, which was heading to the bus terminus at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city, lost control and hit the central median at around 4.20 a.m., causing the vehicle to overturn.

Upon receiving information, the Avinashi police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those inside the bus.

According to the police, there were 44 persons, including the driver and conductor in the bus, of which 14 sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Avinashi for first aid treatment. Among them, four men were diagnosed with fractured bones and were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver fell asleep momentarily, which led to the accident, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 11:24:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/14-passengers-injured-as-setc-bus-overturns-at-avinashi/article37672491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY